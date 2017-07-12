Inusah Fuseini Must Report Himself To The Police Or Be Arrested - Wontumi

Related Stories Former Minister of Land and Natural Resources, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has been advised to report himself to the nearest police station or be haunted by National Security operatives over the secret audiovisual device planted in his former office.



Outspoken Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi, believes the former Minister has some questions to answer and allowing the matter die down will not be the best option for the current government.



He disagreed with claims the Minister planted the device in his office to enhance his personal security indicating that he could be charged for evading the privacy of others and therefore should be apprehended or surrender himself to the security agencies in order for them to do the needful thing.



Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM on Wednesday July 12, 2017 Chairman Wontumi reiterated that the matter should not be swept under the carpet as many are advocating revealing that it is possible this could give leads to similar acts in the other ministries.



“The BNI must immediately invite Innusah Fuseini. He must be arrested and interrogated further because there is an element of criminality in his action. He was made a Minister in 2013 and you had these things in your office till date then there are more answers to be given, Inusah Fuseini should report himself now or should be arrested because his conduct is a criminal act and against the law,” he stated.



The Tamale Central lawmaker, who has agreed to submit himself to National Security probe on the secret audiovisual device in his former office, has since rendered an unqualified apology to his predecessors.



He however revealed the device was meant to enhance his personal security but was not activated prior to his exit from the ministry.