Mahama To Pick Kwesi Ahwoi As Running Mate For Election 2020

Former President John Dramani Mahama is set to go with Kwesi Ahwoi as running mate for election 2020 if he wins the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race.



Kasapafmonline.com’s sources say the decision forms part of efforts to calm down the very influential Ahwoi brothers after Mr Mahama allegedly sabotaged them during his tenure as head of state.



It would be recalled that, Akwasi Nsiah, host of Kasapa FM evening political program Si Me So hinted last month that Mr Mahama would be embarking on an apology tour to reconcile with some key members of the party whom he’s said to have offended when he assumed office as President and leader of NDC.



These people include, the Ahwoi family, Mr Totobi Quakye and Dr Kwabena Adjei who are bigwigs in the NDC party and have been involved in Ghana’s politics for more than 30 years.



According to sources, the Ahwoi’s were furious with the way ex President Mahama treated them as they were sidelined and denied lots of contracts, an action they considered a deliberate attempt by the John Mahama government to ‘cripple’ them.



The development resulted in the Ahwoi’s deciding not to sponsor the NDC financially during its campaign.



This and many other issues made the former President decide to embark on that apology tour where on Tuesday, 11th July 2017 he reportedly met with the Eastern regional caucus at the residence of Kwadwo Atakorah, the 2016 NDC Eastern regional campaign coordinator at Taifa in Accra to apologize to them and ask for forgiveness.



According this website’s sources, Mr Mahama in that meeting said he was very sorry and admited some of his actions caused the NDC’s defeat and has assured not to repeat those mistakes should he be given a second chance.



Meanwhile, he had earlier gone to render similar apology in the Central region where he was asked to pick Kwesi Ahwoi as his running mate when he wins the election, a proposition that he willingly accepted.



The decision by ex President Mahama to make the former Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa his running mate will help him win the support of the Ahwoi’s who lead a major faction within the NDC as well as the Fante confideracy within the party.



Sources close to the office of the former President say Mr Mahama will be continuing with his ‘apology tour’ to the other regions soon.