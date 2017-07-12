Dr Edward Nasigri Mahama has been appointed Ambassador at -Large by President Akufo-Addo Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed PNC Flagbearer and leader, Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama as "Ambassador at-large".



Following Dr. Mahama's acceptance of the position, leadership of the PNC is to hold a crunch meeting on the party leader over his new appointment and come out with their final decision on his fate in the party.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', NDC Director of Elections Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has asked Dr. Mahama to relinquish his position.



According to him, Dr. Mahama serving as leader of the party and also an Ambassador in the incumbent government which is an opponent of the PNC may result in conflict of interest.



Dr. Mahama has "to do the honourable thing by relinquishing his position as the party leader and concentrate on his work. Or he may have to convince his party that it is good for him to take it and then it will benefit the party in one way or the other,” Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said.



To him, should Dr. Mahama hold on to his position in the party, "he will not be able to command that leadership position especially when it comes to partisan politics where the PNC might take a position against a policy that the NPP has taken, he as leader representing the President; (what is going to be) so there will be conflict of interest.”



Mr. Ofosu Ampofo also criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo, saying the appointment of Dr. Mahama is not an indication of an all-inclusive government as the government would have the citizenry believe.



"Dr. Edward Mahama (Ambassador at Large) cannot represent an all-inclusive government, I believe President Kufuor did well in terms of his all-inclusiveness than Nana Akufo-Addo . . . ," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



According to Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, his appointment perhaps might be a reward for his "foreberance and long suffering" he has exhibited in his political career.









Party Attacks



Samuel Ofosu Ampofo Dr Mahama has received incessant attacks from his own party leaders after accepting a role as an Ambassador at Large under the NPP government.



A move the PNC top members have unanimously condemn.



The General secretary of the PNC, Atik Mohammed in a radio interview recently announced that, top party hierarchy are fired up in holding emergency meeting in few days to determine Dr Mahama fate with the party.



On his part, a former flagbearer of the PNC, Hassan Ayariga has flayed Dr Mahama for the appointment, branding him as an ‘errand boy’ to President Akufo-Addo.



Hassan Ayariga argues that, Dr Edward Mahama should have rejected the ambassadorial role without a second thought, since the portfolio is not even up to the level of a Presidential Aide.



But Dr Mahama has rejected their claims that he has sold the PNC to the NPP, insisting that, he personally briefed some leaders of the party on his new role.



He also submitted that, he is personally not happy with the treatment handed him by the PNC top executives during the 2016 elections. Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi/Peacefmonline.com/Ghana