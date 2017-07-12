Prez Akufo-Addo Must Apologize To Galamseyers

Related Stories Leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says President Nana Akufo-Addo should apologize to galamsey miners in the country.



Contributing to Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', both the Central Regional Chairman and Director of Elections of the party, Allotey Jacobs and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo respectively, asked the President to render an unqualified apology for deceiving galamsey operators.



According to them, prior to the 2016 elections, President Nana Addo then NPP Flagbearer pledged to allow the galamsey operators continue their trade in a bid to portray the former President John Mahama and the NDC as enemies of their operations.



They wondered why he would now turn his back on galamsey operators after gaining the votes of the "galamseyers" and wresting power from the previous government.



“Nana should apologize to the galamsey people. The President should apologize to them”.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday vowed to clamp down on illegal miners even if it will cost his Presidency.



“We can’t win the fight without the support of the traditional authorities. Any serious social mobilization of Ghana . . . you the chiefs of our country if you are not involved doesn’t happen. You are here today to have the opportunity to be part of our strategy. We need your support to bring this menace of galamsey to an end,” President Akufo-Addo said at the opening ceremony of a two-day sensitization workshop on illegal mining for traditional leaders.



“I have great confidence in the Ghanaian people, especially our traditional leaders that they have always stood out in our history when the white people wanted to take our lands… when the time came that we have had enough of British rule it was you who stood out. So Ghanaians are counting on you...this is the time to all of us to say we have to do something for ourselves and the future. I have no doubt that if there is one thing to do is the mobilization to stop this galamsey. I have come here to ask and plead for your support in this fight. I’m fully committed, but I know that mine is not enough, I need your commitment as well.



“No matter how difficult it will take we will win this fight. We are going to reclaim our heritage. … We are going to do that across the length and breadth of our country. We are going to green our country again and reclaim the space. We will write a glorious chapter in this history of Ghana," he said.