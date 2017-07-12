Inusah Fuseini 'Wasn't Smart' . . . - Kweku Baako

Related Stories Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako has slammed Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Inusah Fuseini for planting a secret recorder in his office.



Kweku Baako wondered why Hon. Fuseini failed to inform the National Security when he began to feel threatened in his official capacity.



According to him, if Hon. Fuseini felt his security might have been compromised or could be compromised, his first resort should have been the National Security and not a private security firm.



To him, having a private person to install secret security devices in his office is risky because the person could have a personal data about the Minister and his activities, and use it to blackmail him.



"He didn’t have too much confidence and trust in National Security to tell them what he was perceiving, that insecurity he was perceiving and where it was coming from so that together with National Security; he could have cured that mischief. That can be an indicator. There must have been a reason why he decided not to invest his confidence and trust in National security at that material moment that he perceived some personal insecurity within the context of his public duties,” he said.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Baako asked Hon. Fuseini to describe the nature of the threat that accounted for his planting of the secret recorder.



"What threat was it? Where was it coming from?" he questioned.



“He took such a risk. I find so difficult, in this case, to defend . . . Even if he did, then I think he wasn’t smart,” he stressed.