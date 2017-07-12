NDC Leaders And Former Appointees Are Cowards - Alhaji Mohammed Sani

Related Stories A stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mohammed Sani, has bemoaned the cowardice exhibited by some past government officials in the erstwhile administration who have gone into hibernation since the party lost power in the December 7, 2016 elections.



He observed that some party functionaries including Ade Coker, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman have suddenly gone quiet following the shocking defeat and have also withdrawn from speaking for the party on various media platforms over unexplained reasons.



“If we are talking about the cowards in the NDC I am not part of them. After the defeat of the party they have gone to sleep and refused to even grant radio interviews except a few of us. They should beware that they are not the only people who were affected by the party’s defeat. They have turned their relaxation into sleep since December….they have refused to be active in party activities. It is easier to find the tooth of a fowl these days than some of them who hitherto the polls were vocal party functionaries”, he stated.



The former Ashanti Regional vice chairman of the party is wondering why they are in their hideouts grumbling following accusations over misappropriation of campaign cash asking who they expect to be accused when they were appointees.



“They were ministers who took us to the elections and we lost. So in one way or the other they will be accused by members of the party. We should rather put our house together so that in 2020 Ghanaians will vote for us again. This is not the first time we have been voted out of power”, he stated



“They are not the only persons who went to war and lost. When you are going for a contest you either win or lose so I expect them to rekindle themselves and come out from their hideouts and let us rebuild the party to make it a formidable force to reckon with.



He is optimistic the NDC can bounce back in a grand style and win future elections.