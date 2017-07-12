Kokofu Will Only Waste Money Contesting Me - Chairman Wontumi

Related Stories Outspoken Ashanti regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has served notice persons seeking to unseat from his current post may end up wasting their resources and will still emerge vanquished.



He boasted that he is well grounded in the party and there is no way he can lose any election to any to upcoming contenders unless he decides not to contest when the party opens for nominations in the future.



Chairman Wontumi as affectionately called, said no contender in the party will match up to him and therefore will rather advise them to save their resources for other purposes rather than invest in an internal party contest they have no dog change of winning.



“Kwame, I am telling you that I will go into this election as an unopposed candidate. I am not saying no one should contest me but the truth is that they will always be wasting their money because I have paid my dues in the party and it is there for everyone to see”, he disclosed on Accra-based Okay Fm.



His response was in reaction to claims that the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu intends running as regional chairman of the party.



It also follows calls by a group rooting for the former lawmaker who is yet to confirm if indeed he will run for the party position or otherwise.



Read full text of release from the group below



“We the concern friends and fans of Hon Henry Kokofu wish to appeal to the NPP government led by President Akufo Addo to consider given a befitting position to Hon Henry Kokofu considering his expertise, experience and loyalty to our great NPP party.



We believe Hon Henry Kokofu deserves the necessary recognition in the Akufo-Addo’s government which indeed he merit it because; When he lost his primaries, he was widely seen campaigning for his opponent a practice which is unpopular in our body politics.



Again he tirelessly moved from one TV station to another and from one radio station to another defending and campaigning for NPP and therefore the NPP shouldn’t subject him to such public ridicule because he has successfully paid his due to our party at all levels.



Hon Henry Kokofu has been of immense help especially for us in the kwesiminstim constituency when he was seen on several campaign platforms in and outside the constituency campaigning for the then embattled parliamentary candidate Mr Joe Mensah and the then flagbearer now the president of Ghana, President Akufo Addo.