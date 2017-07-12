Ofosu Ampofo On Mahama’s Ambassadorial Post

Related Stories Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said President Akufo Addo’s appointment of the PNC’s 2016 Flagbearer Dr Edward Mahama as an Ambassador at large is to compensate the latter for his toil in Ghanainan politics since 1992.



The Medical Doctor cum politician has been politically active contesting as the Flagbearer of the PNC during 5 Presidential elections since the Fourth Republic. He only missed out in 2012 election when he decided not to run.



Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama was on Monday, July 10, 2017, assigned ambassadorial role by the President of the land. His portfolio, Ambassador at Large, was handed him at an event held at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Monday, July 10, 2017.



The instrument that goes with the office was also given to him by the President. He was among 21 persons who received their credentials to serve as Ambassadors.



Dr. Mahama was invited in January by the President to discuss how best he could also help the country to develop. Their discussions centered on ambassadorial role following which, he was made Ambassador at Large.



Ambassador at Large is an Ambassador with special duties not appointed to a particular country.



Commenting on the appointment on Peace FM Wednesday, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo stated that he views President Akufo Addo’s gesture as a way of honouring his colleague septugenarian and putting an end to his long political career considering he [Mahama] may likely not contest again as Flagbearer.



“Edward Mahama’s appointment cannot be said to represent an all inclusiveness in Akufo Addo’s government. I believe President Akufo Addo has noticed the role Dr Edward Mahama has played in Ghana’s body politic since 1992. PNC has been very consistent since then, so perhaps it’s a reward for his forbearance and long suffering he’s exhibited in Ghanaian politics.”



