I Have More Than What It Takes To Be NPP National Chairman - Amoako Baah

A former Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has stated that he has more than what it takes to be a National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“I have no doubt that I can do well for the party and the country. I have more than what it takes to be a national chairman,” he told Accra-based Peace FM.



The vociferous political critic disclosed that he has been encouraged by a group to step forward on his political ambition to continue to serve the NPP.



According to him, he has contributed immensely to the party in diverse ways adding that he will make his intention known soon as to whether to contest in the race or not.



Dr Baah turned down an appointment by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo saying he was not properly communicated because it was done verbally and not in a written form.