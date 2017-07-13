Ayariga And Muntaka Are No Longer Best Friends

Mahama Ayariga Related Stories Alhaji Muntaka who is also the Asawase MP, was implicated in the bribery allegations with Mr. Ayariga.



The Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has revealed that the parliamentary bribery allegations have ruined his relationship with colleague MP Mahama Ayariga.



Mahama Ayariga was charged with contempt by the ad hoc committee set up to investigate the bribery allegation that was levelled against the leadership of the Appointments Committee.



As part of recommendations by the Joe Ghartey committee, Mr Ayariga was asked to apologise to the House.



Mahama Ayariga had alleged that the Energy Minister Agyarko sent money to the minority side in an attempt to influence their decision on his approval after he was vetted for the position.



But four months after the allegations, Alhaji Muntaka has told Accra-based Starr FM that he is still hurt over the incident and would require more time to be able to get over it.



When asked about his relationship with his colleague, Ayariga, he said: “What I can tell you is that we were the best of friends,” adding that “he was my best man during my second marriage and I was his best man but sometimes things happen and you can’t understand.”



