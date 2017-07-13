Dept. Trade Mins Must Apologize To Diasporans For His “Whining” Comment

Related Stories Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Yaw Adomako Baafi says deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay must with immediate effect say sorry for describing Ghanaian diasporans as “whiners”.



To him, the Minister’s comment was “unfriendly” and “distasteful” to Ghanaians living abroad after he personally apologized to them.



“I apologize to them for the unfortunate utterance made by the Minister. He must render an apology to them. He erred” the NPP’s Deputy Chief scribe said in an interview with Neat FM's ‘Ghana Montie’



Robert Ahomka-Lindsay told the investors who met him last week to stop whining all the time and that their attitudes get on other people’s nerves.



Speaking on Thursday during a Diaspora Homecoming Summit at the Accra International Conference Centre, he said “Nobody likes whiners, people that spend all the time whining all the time really get on people’s nerves, so stop whining, stop this doesn’t work, this doesn’t work, if its worked you probably wouldn’t be sitting there’.



But one of the investors who found the advice ‘insulting’ told the Minister ‘yes we have the money and we have the expertise, we came here to sit with policy makers and formulate policies and integrate us into society, where are the decision makers?, they are nowhere near here . . . this arrogance and attitude must stop, who travels 3,000 miles to be a whiner?’.



However, many have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to “sack’ the Minister for disrespecting Ghanaian investors.



But, NPP’s, Lawyer Yaw Adomako Baafi who described the minster as a humble person says “he will apologize for the unfortunate comment”