Top NDC Official Calls On Dr. Mahama To Renounce The Position Of Ambassador

Related Stories The director of elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 elections, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has added his voice to the call on Dr. Edward Mahama to reject the ambassadorial offer handed to him by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



He is the opinion that Dr. Mahama should relinquish the position. This, according to him, is because the PNC leader would end up in a conflict of interest position someday. He further explained by saying that by accepting that offer, the PNC may not be in the position to effectively articulate its position if there is the need to challenge the present government on matters of policy or any other area of interest.



The alternative for Dr. Mahama, according to Ofosu Ampofo, is to convince his party that by accepting the offer, he would be in the position to better serve the party. He went ahead to criticize the president, because, the move isn’t an indication of an all – inclusive government. Meanwhile, the People’s National Convention (PNC) of which Dr. Mahama is the current leader, is set to hold a meeting, where the issue of whether or not to retain him as leader would be discussed.