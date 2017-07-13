I’ll Be One Of Ghana’s Longest Serving MPs Ever – Muntaka

Related Stories Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has revealed that he has no intention of leaving the law making house anytime soon.



According to the vibrant Legislator, he plans to make it to the list of MPs who have run for the most terms in Ghana’s Parliamentary history, as long as his strength will enable him to do so.



Hon. Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka who entered Parliament in 2005 and currently doing his fourth term represents an area which is the opposition NDC party’s strong hold in the Ashanti Region.



Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr FM, Wednedsay, the former Youth and Sports Minister under the Mills Administration said he’ll exit Parliament at the right time and wouldn’t need anyone’s prompting.



“When Kyei Mensah-Bonsu is doing his sixth term in Parliament people are asking me who’s doing my fouth term now if I’ll go again. I’m in Kumasi and Dr Anane had done 5 terms, Hon. Kyei Mensah in Suame is doing his 6th term, I want to be counted among those who have done the most terms in Kumasi and Kyei Mensah is doing his sixth. So I keep telling people, I’m matching him so that where ever he stops I’ll want to work towards that. We’ll if he stops at 7th term, I’ll want to stop there, if he stops at 6th term I’ll work towards that.



“Parliament with the greatest respect is not where we just change representatives. I keep telling my constituents that if I get weak, you don’t need to tell me to stop, I’ll have to stop because our community is made up of poor people, people that require lots of help and things done. So you need somebody with a lot of energy, God has been good to Asawase. You come to Parliament as a backbencher now you’re a front bencher, I mean obviously what a front bencher can do, a back bencher cannot do. If I were weak I’ll let go, please it is not in our collective efforts for me to stop now. Please I’m marching on and they should urge me on.”