NPP, NDC Kingpins Fight

Related Stories TOP MEMBER of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adomako Barfi, has jabbed Baba Jamal, a top member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, Baba Jamal recently passed some unsavoury comments about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which was highly unfortunate.



Adomako Barfi noted that Baba Jamal, reportedly, accused Nana Akufo-Addo of being responsible for the recent illegal mining disaster in the Western Region.



He alleged that Baba Jamal argued that since the disaster occurred during the NPP’s administration, then Nana Akufo-Addo ought to be blamed for it.



Baba Jamal was also on record to have said that the death toll in the disaster was 34 so the public should reject the paltry figure that government officials announced.



He stated that the NPP government wants to water down the magnitude of the disaster by blatantly lying over the number of deaths.



Reacting to Baba Jamal’s comment, Adomako Barfi stated on Okay FM that “The Baba Jamal’s argument has no basis so it should be ignored”.



According to him, it was totally wrong for people like Baba Jamal to unjustifiably accuse Nana Akufo-Addo as the cause of the disaster.



Adomako Barfi stated that it was clear that Nana Akufo-Addo was determined to eradicate illegal mining and its devastating effects from the country.



The NPP man said Nana Akufo-Addo’s declaration of war against illegal mining was unique in the history of the state.



He therefore urged the citizenry not to take Baba Jamal serious, adding that Nana Akufo-Addo was blameless, regarding illegal mining issues.