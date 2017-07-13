Related Stories Founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Rev. Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has hit back at those criticizing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his constant travels and not staying back to steer the affairs of the country.



According to him, it is too early to condemn Nana Akufo-Addo’s government as the Mahama government before him created economic mess, putting pressure on the current Nana Addo’s government to stabilize the economy.



His comment is based on the statement made by Prophet Badu Kobi saying that President Akufo-Addo has failed Ghana with his leadership and that both the NDC and NPP are the same.



Reacting on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Rev. Owusu Bempah urged Ghanaians to stop attacking men of God whenever they speak about the nation and that they should accommodate the comments of the clergy same way they tolerate politicians and dignitaries.



“Whenever disaster happens in the country, we should not blame it on someone and that if certain things are happening before Nana Addo’s presidency, then a lot of things happened when former President John Mahama was in power. People committed suicides and many accidents occurred on our roads; it is the same thing,” he asserted.



“I think it is too early to condemn Nana Akufo-Addo’s government; it is too early. People should stop saying that Nana Addo said he won’t borrow money and that there is money in the country,” he added.



He maintained that “there is money in the country but those before him have created the economic mess in the country, putting pressure on Nana Addo to stabilize the economy and so we have to be patience with him. Why won’t he travel and borrow when President Mahama, his brother and friends have milked the nation's coffers dry?”



“Who can stand somewhere to say that Nana Addo is corrupt? Nobody can say that and so I believe that God will use him to help the country to get to its rightful position in the world,” he asserted.



"So if Nana Addo is travelling for financial assistance and borrowing to develop the country, then it started from somewhere. It is due to what President Mahama did when he was in power; he destroyed and pushed the country into a ditch," he maintained.