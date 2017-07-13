NPP Is Far Better Than NDC In Governance - Rev Owusu Bempah

Related Stories Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader and founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International without mincing words has emphatically stated it is wrong for anybody to conclude that the two main political parties [NPP and NDC] are the same in terms of administration.



Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah insisted it cannot be true what Prophet Badu Kobi and Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong said that both NPP and NDC are the same, reiterating that NPP is better in governance than the NDC.



“The man of God quoted from a book that NPP knows how to govern but NDC knows how to organize elections,” he asserted.



“If only we will speak the truth in Ghana, whenever NDC is in power things get out of hands and become abysmal, but the NPP comes to power to make things better, and when they leave power, things deteriorate again,” he insisted.



Rev. Bempah maintained on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show that “it is as if someone destroys and another comes to build again but we don’t speak this truth to ourselves. This is why I like Rawlings so much because he knows the truth as well as many opinion leaders including Prophet Badu Kobi”.



He however was of the view that the like of him [Owusu Bempah] will not sit aloof for some few individuals to take the whole country for a fool; thus, those criticizing Nana Addo should first of all condemn where it started.



“When you complain, you see the NDC coming to attack you and laying the blame on Nana Addo and the NPP and leave Mahama out of the problem the country is going through; rather they are praising him for doing well," he said.



He again asserted that even though NDC is the longest serving party in government in the political history of Ghana than NPP, nothing better can be pinpointed about their achievements for the country.



The man of God added that if it was NPP which had this same opportunity to serve the country for this long, Ghana would have been a better place to live by now; thus whenever such truth is spoken, the NDC will come out insulting.



“NPP and NDC are not the same because NPP is far better than NDC; NDC is more corrupt than NPP and so if you want to condemn NPP, firstly condemn the NDC. NDC is more arrogant than the NPP and so many of Mahama’s Ministers spoke with pride and arrogance but the former President never sacked any of them,” he stated.