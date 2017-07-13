MP Wants Casely-Hayford Dragged Before Privileges C’tee Of Parliament

Related Stories The coming days may not be too palatable for a leading member of Occupy-Ghana, Sydney Casely-Hayford, as he is likely to be hauled before the Privileges Committee of Parliament to answer to some contempt charges that may be brought against him by the Legislature.



His fate would be determined by the outcome of a case filed on the floor of Parliament by the lawmaker for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak, of which has been referred to the leadership of the House.



The Kumbungu lawmaker, Thursday, drew the House’s attention to a mews item which was published on www.ghanaweb.com on July 9, 2017, with the caption ‘Ghanaian MPs only make stupid decisions and pass stupid laws’ which was attributed to Mr. Casely-Hayford.



The said story, he added, was accompanied by a video where Mr. Casely-Hayford was allegedly seen making certain comments which the MP considers affront the dignity of the House.