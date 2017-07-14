Akufo-Addo Goofed With 'I’ll Put My Presidency On The Line’ Statement – Ben Aryeh

Related Stories Former Member of Parliament, Benjamin Kofi Aryeh has said that President Akufo-Addo’s decision to put his seat on the line for the cause of fighting galamsey was a wrong one.



The statement for him, is a statement of defeat and or surrender which shouldn’t come from the President. According to him, the President’s declaration gives an indication of his uncertainty in winning the next polls if he pursues the cause against the menace of illegal mining.



He believes therefore that President Akufo-Addo could still have made clear his point which is fighting “galamsey” to the core, without having to make such a “negative statement”.



“I don’t agree with the statement the President made; putting his presidency on the line. No! normally those negative connotations should be avoided”, he said.



Mr. Aryeh maintained that such statements are not helpful for him and the party as it has a possibility of dispiriting persons who have high hopes in him and may have adverse results on his votes during the next elections.



“He is in to succeed. The President must succeed. Moreso, everyone who believes Akufo-Addo and the party must stay in government may get discouraged if he makes statements of the sort”.



Instead he said, President Akufo-Addo should speak from a positive perspective, assuring Ghanaians of his role in ensuring the menace is dealt with but not showing signs of “weakness”.



"The President should speak from the positive side, saying he knows he has the support of the public and so we are going to succeed and move on perhaps with a higher number of votes next time around”.



The president, Nana Akufo-Addo, speaking at a forum against illegal mining Monday July 10, 2017, said he will put his presidency on the line with a commitment to end the illegal small scale mining popularly called “galamsey” in Ghana.



Rallying Ghana’s traditional leaders together the president, said if there is one right thing to be done, that thing is for all to fight galamsey, reclaim the lands and leave for posterity a “green country” and a “clean space.”



The forum was against illegal mining and it was organized chiefly to get Ghana’s chiefs involved in the fight against illegal mining.