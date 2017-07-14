Related Stories UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma'.



The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West was reacting to the planting of an audio visual device in the office of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu. (



Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini later disclosed that the device belonged to him. This has created controversy as many wondered why he didn’t remove it when leaving office. Even though he has apologized, some political pundits insist the apology is not enough.



Agreeing with them, Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful urged the National Security ministry to conduct investigations and implement ‘punishment’ where necessary.



“It’s against the law . . . even if you take a picture and you are not given the permission to publish it, you can be sued, and so to fix a secret camera in an office which is not your personal property, you have to take it off when leaving the office. You have to take it to your house which is your personal property since he claimed it was a gift for him.



"It was not right; maybe he might have forgotten but for all these years, he should have remembered at a point . . . It must be investigated even though he has apologized because it might be intentional or unintentional," she indicated when Yaa Konama hosted her on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma, Friday.



According to Ablekuma West MP, though he has apologized, but the law must take its course.



"There should be some form of caution or punishment to deter others from repeating it . . . he must not be left off the hook just because he apologized,” he added. “He should not be left off the hook easily like that . . . he needs to be dealt with so that it will serve as a lesson to others. If he is left to go, others will repeat the same action and use him (Inusah Fuseini) as a reference point,” Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said on'Adekye Nsroma'.The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West was reacting to the planting of an audio visual device in the office of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu. ( Click to read ).Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini later disclosed that the device belonged to him. This has created controversy as many wondered why he didn’t remove it when leaving office. Even though he has apologized, some political pundits insist the apology is not enough.Agreeing with them, Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful urged the National Security ministry to conduct investigations and implement ‘punishment’ where necessary.“It’s against the law . . . even if you take a picture and you are not given the permission to publish it, you can be sued, and so to fix a secret camera in an office which is not your personal property, you have to take it off when leaving the office. You have to take it to your house which is your personal property since he claimed it was a gift for him."It was not right; maybe he might have forgotten but for all these years, he should have remembered at a point . . . It must be investigated even though he has apologized because it might be intentional or unintentional," she indicated when Yaa Konama hosted her onAdekye Nsroma, Friday.According to Ablekuma West MP, though he has apologized, but the law must take its course."There should be some form of caution or punishment to deter others from repeating it . . . he must not be left off the hook just because he apologized,” he added. Source: Rebecca Addo Tetteh/Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.