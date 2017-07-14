Builsa NPP Seeks Amendment

Related Stories Constituency delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Builsa South Constituency in Upper East Region, have called for the amendment of the Party’s Constitution to include Constituency Secretaries to the membership of the Regional Executive Committee and be given voting rights too.



Currently, the Regional Executive Committees of the Party across the country are made up of the Regional Executive Officers and all Constituency Chairmen/women, which the Builsa South Constituency delegates think was not complete, hence, their call for the amendment.



The Constituency delegates also asked members of the NPP who will be participating in the National Delegates Congress to be held from August 25 to 27, at Cape Coast in the Central Region, to support their call for the amendment of the Party’s Constitution, so as to make all executive positions elected positions.



The Builsa South Constituency Secretary of the Party, Joseph Apandiok in an exclusive interview with DAILY GUIDE, after the Annual Constituency Delegates Congress at Fumbisi said, recent situations and behaviours of some appointed Executives of the Party have necesitated that all Executives be made to compete for their positions, so as to handle the positions with care.



The Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Kofi Atafoe commended all delegates for their roles in the 2016 elections, saying, even though the NPP could not win the Parliamentary Seat, their efforts contributed to the Party’s victory in 2016.



The Upper East Regional Organizer of the Party, Jerry Asamani, said the Akufo-Addo led government has come to improve the lives of the citizenry, especially the poor, hence, the need for all hands on deck to hasten the development of the country.



District Chief Executive for Builsa South, Daniel Kwame Gariba, said the district is lagging behind in terms of development and called on the Party’s delegates and the entire district to support his efforts at attracting development projects to the area.