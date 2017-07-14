Ayariga Jealous Of Mahama - Mahama's Aide

Related Stories Special Aide to the 2016 flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama, has asked the leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga to stop spewing venom over the former’s decision to accept a position as an Ambassador at large in the Nana Addo government.



According to Dela Tengeh, Mr Ayariga jealous because he has not gotten any opportunity from the NPP government to serve.



“Hassan Ayariga should just shut up and stop hating on Dr Mahama. You decided to break away from PNC to form your own concert political party, what then is your problem if our leader decides to accept a role in NPP government. He is just jealous of the man and has not done anything meaningful with his life to helping the country. He is just a comedian who enjoys spewing venom” he said on Accra based Okay FM.



Mr Hassan Ayariga has said that Dr Edward Nasigri Mahama has accepted a disgraceful position as an Ambassador at large.



According to the former flagbearer of the PNC, being an Ambassador is not any special position.



“You are just an errand boy of the president and he uses you as he desires. He can send you to wherever he likes so that you go and run errands for him. This is a disgraceful position”, he observed.



The supreme leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), cannot fathom why the same Dr Edward Mahama will turn down juicy offers including becoming a Vice President, a cabinet minister and only turn round to accept a position that is equal to a messenger.



“He declined to become a running mate under Kufuor, a Minister and now he is now rushing to take a ‘boy boy’ job. Why will he now want to become an errand boy or messenger? Maybe he wants to enjoy a diplomatic passport and other privileges with his ‘boy boy’ job. If his appointment is meant to cure the sickness of all-inclusive government, then the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed because they are dealing with him as an individual and not as a political party”, he stated.



He believes that the PNC must question Dr. Mahama on his acceptance of the appointment as it does not speak well for the party.



But Dr Mahama’s aide said his boss is not hungry like Hassan Ayariga but only accepted the position to serve Ghana.



“With the level of kindheartedness the man exhibits, is simply legendary. He is a man of substance but never prides himself in materialism and a very nice man and so Ayariga should just shut up” he cried.



Describing Mr Ayariga as a comedian, Dela Tengeh believes Mr Ayariga is only making such ‘useless’ pronouncements because he has been deprived of all the basics of life during his childhood years, “and have therefore become adult with no grain of self-esteem” he said.