I Am Born Again But… – Minister

She used to be very acerbic in her public discussions and utterances especially on radio and television. She left no stone unturned in speaking for and defending her political party; the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



However, few months ago, the strong woman who stood by her conviction no matter what said she was ‘born again’.



“I think that Ursula is very much in evidence and has been for a while, at least I have had comments in that direction in the last couple of years. I think that depending on where you find yourself you should be able to adapt to changing circumstances. An illustration is that you don’t always have to drive in 5th gear. You need to crank up and crank down depending on the circumstances. But I must thank the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre for opening my eyes to some of the dangers we unwittingly lead ourselves to with our actions and utterances, and tells me to step back and tone down a bit…pause a bit more before jumping into the fray. Mr Chairman I think you have to commend me on that. I think you’re seeing the improved Ursula and there will be a lot more of that in evidence, thank you” Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said when she appeared before the appointment committee during her vetting as the then Communication Minister designate.



On Friday, the Communication Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, appeared on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma and reiterated her commitment not to go back to her old ways.



“Yes I am born again but I am the same Ursula Owusu. I have truly changed. As you go on in life, you realize that it is not worth it. I will not be tempted into any provocation and even if someone annoys me, I always take a breath; I breathe in and out; instead of rushing to respond. We must focus on things that unite and make us unique rather than those that divide us” Ursula Owusu-Ekuful indicated.