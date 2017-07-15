Only A Fool Will Change A Winning Team- National Youth Ambassadors

Related Stories Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the pillar in our great party NPP, and the most fearful person for the opposition party NDC.



Only a fool would want to loose such figure in his or her party.



THE GOOD QUALITIES OF CHAIRMAN WONTUMI



Drive and Orientation



Efficient leaders are those who can’t only work tactically and strategically, but can also be able to lead their team towards a specific goal. Because their efforts are not directed at gaining personal benefits or control, the good leader’s aim is to make sure things happen.



Allow for Autonomy and Accountability



Good leaders are also those who allow their team to develop autonomy and add value according to their own personal strengths. Being able to recognize the strengths of individuals within their team, and allowing them to be responsible and accountable, not only increases employees’ confidence in themselves and their leader, but also increases their performance.



The good leader is capable of managing his/her team members; offering assistance and feedback in order to further develop their talents and potential.



Possess Good Communication Skills



Even though this seems obvious, communication skills are considered by most to be the most important quality of a good leader. The good leader needs to possess this essential skill in order to be able to achieve his/her ultimate objective.



Good communication skills allow the good leader to be a better negotiator and conflict manager. Being able to effectively explain the circumstance and justify the decision taken not only makes team members feel more comfortable with the decision, but also view their leader as being more credible.



Question Everything!



The good leader has great investigating skills, and the natural instinct to do so. Being more on the skeptical side motivates the good leader to question everything; the Who, What, Where, How and Why of any situation.



This line of questioning allows them to not only identify potential strengths and weaknesses, but also why they are present and how they can be resolved.



Determination And Scarification



On behalf of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi offered himself to be arrested at the Regional Police Command under the tenure of ex-president Mahama because he was seen as a threat to then ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Chairman Wontumi did this for the sake of his party NPP regarded.



Chairman Wontumi will forever be loved by NPP loyalists for his hard work and determination that has seen the NPP recapture political power after eight years in opposition.



He has charisma, is resourceful and has a personal touch with the masses. The history of NPP victory in the 2016 general elections can never be written without Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako ‘NE DIN NE HO SE’ (Chairman Wontumi) and many will agree with us.



The grassroots, polling station executives in Ashanti region are all behind you, Chairman you are a warrior.



