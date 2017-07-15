Paul Adom Otchere Will Run For A Parliamentary Seat In 2020 - Islamic Cleric

Related Stories Islamic cleric, numerologist, philosopher and acclaimed spiritual hacker, Mallam Shamuuna Uztaz Jibril who is globally known and accredited with accurate predictions and prophecies has noted that host of Metro TV's 'Good Evening Ghana', Paul Adom-Otchere will “fade out” as a journalist.



The soothsayer says he has already predicted Paul’s faith on his own show – “I have said this, Paul Adom will end his carrier as a politician.”



According to him, “I told Paul Adom Otchere that, journalism is not his field.”



Mallam Shamuuna Uztaz Jibril comment comes after the Paul Adom-Otchere was appointed a member of the governing board of the National Communications Authority (NCA).



A letter of appointment signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo read: “Pursuant to National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (ACT 769), the President of the Republic of Ghana, in consultation with the Council of State, hereby appoints you as a member of the governing board of the National Communications Authority.



“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment.”



This according to the Islamic cleric is as a “stepping stone to his destination as a politician.”



He however told Peacefmonline.com that, “I foresee that he is having a parliamentary ambition in 2020 and his future in politics is bright. Besides most people suffer in their works and careers based on the fact that they fail to find out spiritually what their careers are.”

