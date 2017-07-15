NPP Youth Group Campaigns To Get Bugri Naabu Retained

Related Stories A group affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) calling itself the Coalition of NPP Youth in the Northern Region, is on a regional campaign dubbed, “Retain Chairman Bugri.”



The group’s mission is to convince the NPP regional Electoral College to renew Daniel Bugri Naabu’s mandate.



The group is persuaded by the outspoken NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu’s unprecedented record of leading the party to win 13 out of the 31 parliamentary seats at the 2016 polls.



The group’s leader, Adam Mohammed Amin, in a Citi News interview posited that, any attempt to replace Daniel Bugri Naabu at the ensuing regional delegates congress would be politically suicidal.



“As a Coalition of NPP Youth in Northern Region, we have declared our unflinching support for our time tested and astute regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu to continue his good works.”



“Daniel Bugri Naabu has not only increased the Presidential votes in the Northern Region but has also won more Parliamentary seats for the NPP at the 2016 elections which none of his predecessors has done since 1992.”



“If Chairman Bugri Naabu can achieve this record within just four years, then it means he can do much better when retained as the Northern Regional Chairman,” Adam Mohammed Amin emphasized.



He claimed that Daniel Bugri Naabu is better placed within the Dombo-Busia-Danquah political tradition in the Northern Region than any of his competitors.



“The track record of Chairman Bugri Naabu as a founding member of the NPP, Chairman of Northern Region Contractors Association and owner of the previous Inter Royals Hotel in Tamale among other credentials is unmatched.”



“Chairman Bugri Naabu is a benevolent person who serves as a father for all by using his own resources to help the needy regardless of their political, religious or ethnic affiliation, and that is why we have vowed to work very hard to ensure his reelection.”