God Has Chosen You; Serve Him Or Die - Prophetess Tells Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories Founder and leader of the Elected Prayer Ministry, Prophetess Rebecca Aboagye is asking Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong to give up on his political career and become a preacher.



According to the Prophetess who has received a prophecy from God, the controversial politician has a true calling to go into evangelism.



God is, however, unhappy with Mr. Agyapong because he has deviated and ignored his call to join the table of preachers and win souls for heaven.



Mr. Agyapong who is a staunch politician and a strong member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been an advocate of a corruption-free Ghana.



His contributions on issues have led to investigations into serious scandals in the public and private sector.



Recently, he revealed that the Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng, was rewarded his position by the Akufo-Addo government due to his contribution to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2016 campaign with whopping GHC700,000.



He is ready to “die” for Ghana through politics because more corrupt officials are yet to be exposed.



But according to the Prophetess, the legislator risks being assassinated if he goes against God and, therefore, has been advised to as a matter of urgency, resign from politics and venture into “full time evangelism” in order to lead God’s flock.



“Kennedy Agyapong must respect the calling of God and preach the gospel but not to be a politician,” she warned.