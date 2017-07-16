Over 70 NPP Executives Now MMDCEs – Blay

Related Stories The Acting Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has revealed that at least 70 per cent of the party’s executives now hold Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive positions.



Mr Blay was speaking at the NPP’s Central regional Delegates' Congress at the Foso College of Education on Saturday, July 15.



Mr Blay said: “For the first time in history, in the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the arrangement was that over 70 per cent of executives of the party have been made MMDCEs.”



He, therefore, urged the party executives to work closely with government to realise the vision of President Akufo-Addo.



He said fixing the economy and achieving development would not be an overnight task but was possible.



“We need to work hard to make sure to turn things around…it is not magic and we need to work hard,” he added.



He added: “There will be progress and prosperity in the [Central Region]” and appealed for unity and cohesion to build a progressive party and country.