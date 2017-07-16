NPP Will Make The Nation Prosperous- John Boadu

Related Stories Mr John Boadu, Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said government was on course to returning Ghana onto the path of progress and prosperity.



He said government remained committed to working hard to change the economic fortunes of the country around and would not be distracted whatsoever.



Mr Boadu said this during the Central Regional Delegates Conference of the party held at Fosu in the Assin Central Municipality at the weekend.



He said the NPP government would not derail in its quest to improve the livelihoods of Ghanaians by working to drastically reduce interest rates, inflation and other key economic indicators to make the country the most preferred investment destination in Africa.



He said the new economic initiatives and policies by the NPP government were targeted at making the economy robust and resilient and added that "the President is a beacon of hope for businesses in Ghana."



"This is a serious government committed to improving the well-being of the people. It has reliefs to the international and local businesses through the tax exemptions of some imports to help them expand to create more jobs for the youth." he stated.



Mr Boadu further stated that the government, remained focused on fulfilling its social obligation of providing the citizenry with good roads, jobs, free education and quality healthcare to make life comfortable for them.



He said the party had competent men and women of integrity capable of dealing with corruption and mismanagement.



Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister advised all government appointees to watch and guard their utterances to save them from getting into trouble.



He urged them to eschew acts of corruption and arrogance of power but remain humble, dedicated and committed to their work at all times.



Mr Robert Kutin, Regional Chairman of the party expressed his profound gratitude to all party executives and functionaries who worked hard to ensure that the party came to power.



He urged all to remain united as the party prepared for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The conference, which was on theme: "Ghana's transformation in progress - jobs and prosperity for all" offered an opportunity for Mr Tekyi Mensah, Regional Secretary, Mr Robert Kutin, Regional Chairman and other regional executives to read their reports on the state of affairs of the party in the last one year as per the party’s constitution.



It was also to pave way for the National delegates conference scheduled to take place in Cape Coast next month.



Various representatives of political parties including the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) and the National Democratic Party (NDP) took turns to read their solidarity messages.