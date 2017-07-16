God Has Blessed Me, My Appointees Are ‘Intelligent’ – Akufo-Addo Touts

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo says he is blessed with reliable minds that will help him put the resources of the country to good use and bring about prosperity.



Speaking at a ceremony in Kyebi in the Eastern Region to mark this year’s Ohum festival, the President said he is firmly on course to improve road infrastructure in the region and other parts of the country.



“God has blessed me too, every appointee I have chosen to govern the country is intelligent.



“All I know is that a government has come to change the fortunes of Ghanaians for the better. That is the Akufo-Addo government. I need your prayers to help me achieve all that I have promised,” the President said.



Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, also urged the President to work hard to fulfil the promises he made to Ghanaians during the 2016 election.



The Okyehene said it was important for government to ensure that Ghanaians are relieved from their hardships.



“Every community has the same, if not all of some of the problem here in Okyeman. We plead with you to fix the roads in the Eastern Region especially Okyeman. The roads here are really bad and that is what we use for all our domestic and economic activities,” the Okyehene urged the President



He lauded the President for his free SHS policy, describing it as a “great initiative” that will ensure that poverty does not hinder anyone from attending school.



“We also know that across the world, countries have developed not because of the resources that they have, but the knowledge they have applied to the resources that they have. If the success of a country was determined by their resources, Africa would have been the most powerful. We have everything but we are still poor. I believe that in your tenure things will change if you add knowledge to the resources that we have, we will really go far,” said Amoatia Ofori Panin II.