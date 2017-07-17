Bawumia Taking Akufo-Addo’s Shine - Pratt

Related Stories The managing Editor of the Insight newspaper has criticised the ‘hyping’ of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in some pro-government newspapers.



Speaking on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji political talk show, Saturday, Kwesi Pratt does not understand why a section of the media is putting prominence on the Vice President's activities, relegating that of the President.



He said when one examines the pro-government newspapers, “one thing that is being hyped or perhaps overhyped is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia; anything he says is wisdom, anything he does is excellent and so on and sometimes one even gets the impression that it takes precedence over the President".



According to him, “there have been many occasions where both President and Vice President have performed public functions at the same time; you find the president’s story on page 46 of the graphic and find Bawumia’s story on the front page. So it does appear that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is enjoying the limelight perhaps more than anybody else in this administration and sometimes it makes me wonder what actually is happening”



He added that various comments made by President Akufo Addo shows that he will be running for a second term hence; “the hyping of Bawumia may not be particularly useful”