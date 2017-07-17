NDC Boys On Rampage Over John Mahama

Ex-President John Mahama Related Stories The deep-seated internal wrangling that culminated in the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the December 7, 2016 general elections does not appear to be ending anytime soon.



This is because there is currently what can be likened to a ‘civil war’ that is tearing the main opposition party apart.



The party is gearing up to select a suitable candidate to challenge the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020 but the continuous accusations and counter-accusations are not helping the party to re-strategise effectively even after the release of the report of the Prof Kwesi Botchwey Committee that investigated the NDC’s massive defeat last year.



DAILY GUIDE has stumbled on social media platform conversations that seem to suggest that the confusion is intensifying in the party by the day, as the call for unity has clearly fallen on deaf ears.



First Salvo



The whole Whatsapp Group fight appears to have been triggered by Stan Dogbe, the trusted aide of former President John Mahama, who is making every effort to lead the NDC for the 2020 elections when he accused former Deputy Health Minister, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo of being ‘bitter about funds.’



He threw the salvo because Mr. Mettle-Nunoo granted a radio interview and accused the leadership of the NDC of ignoring important research finding that the NDC messages were not resonating with Ghanaians ahead of the crucial 2016 general elections.



“Rojo and his friends who are bitter about funds they were demanding for a research, should come clean about their supposed issues and stop maligning innocent people because they did not get the awoof (cheap) money they wanted,” Stan said on NDC CODEC Whatsapp platform.



Rojo Reply



Rojo hit back, saying “Stan, I cannot believe you are putting this out about me and my team… Really? When did we ask for money for research? And at what meeting did this happen?”



Stan returned fire, saying, “I am very ready, and you are welcome to continue your already failed agenda. Let’s see what you can withstand from your own corner,” to which the former deputy minister said “Stan…Your response is more bizarre than I expect from you.”



Rojo continued: “I asked you a very specific question about when and where I personally and or my team ever asked you or anybody we may have met for money for research? What research? We undertook specific research financed through our own means which we tried severally to share with the President, and a presidency communication team he assigned to meet us and the NDC party.”



“For you to go so far as to even suggest we feel peeved because we failed to secure ‘awoof’ money is an even greater insult to our collective commitment and integrity,” Rojo exploded again, asking Stan to be more specific because “we have no such thing as ‘a failed agenda.”



Stan Adamant



Stan Dogbe fought back, saying “But those on platforms with him, and those here who are in the same presidential candidate campaign team with him should tell him, Stan says he accepted his challenge/ threat, and is waiting for him. I do not consider his use of surrogates and gullible others to insult me relevant to his threat. I will ignore that. I am waiting for him.”



“And I hope he will not go making phone calls again. Rojo should deny that their mission was not just to siphon ‘awoof’ money and he hasn’t been bitter since about that.”



Rojo retorted, “People like the former ADC Abdul are rather supporting Stan for his behaviour. Incredible. They want to crucify the truth but it is not possible.”



Dela Coffie



NDC activist, Dela Coffie, who has not hidden the fact that Mr. Mahama should never lead the party again accused supporters of the former President of assassinating the character of those who want a new leadership for the party.



“Clearly, this has become the epitome of John Mahama hangers-on,” he posted on Facebook, adding “They will stop at nothing to attack, berate and character assassinate anyone who genuinely offers constructive critique of the failed John Mahama leadership.”



“I have come under a barrage of vicious attacks for daring to ask legitimate questions on the attempt to bring Mahama back as the leader of the NDC.”



“If they can do it to Rawlings, General Nunoo Mensah, Agbey and other senior cadres, who is Dela Coffie? They are free to call me names and say all manner of things about me but we ain’t giving up just yet.”



Intellectual Discourse



“If the Mahama boys think they have what it takes to engage in intellectual discourse, they should step up and tell us why the party should bring Mahama back after his four-year vice presidential reins and another four years as President. They should tell us why the NDC must bring back a man who has taken the party from political glory into abyss and in the process crippled all NDC business men/women to the advantage of his brother-Ibrahim Mahama.



“Isn’t it sickening that people are actually working to shove Mahama down our throats after such an abysmal showing at the polls as incumbent? A man who reduced our electoral fortunes from 50.7 in 2012 to 44.4 in 2016 with all the resources at his disposal?” Dela Coffie charged.



Alabi Lackey



Another communicator called Benjamin Essuman, who does not hide from the fact that he supports former University of Professional Studies Rector, Joshua Alabi to become the NDC flagbearer for 2020, said the NDC should campaign on the platform of what he called New Hope in 2020.

Essuman, who was part of the Flagstaff House sponsored #I Choose JM ahead of the 2016 polls, suddenly jumped out of the JM ‘sinking ship’ to hang on Alabi for safety, firing Mahama from all cylinders.



Paramza Angle



One of the NDC communicators called Paramza Kofi Hamza appears to explain the implications for the NDC if the former President contests again and concluded that Mr. Mahama should not subject himself to ‘needless assessment.’



“The question is what will he do differently? From my observation so far, the most dangerous attempt by Mahama is to try to lead the NDC as the flagbearer,” adding, should he contest again, possible consequences like losing respect as a statesman, being denigrated, destruction of his legacy by his own people, not to be trusted to do anything differently; were awaiting the one-term President.



“He cannot bring on board supporters who are peeved. His managers are not remorseful and continue to silence dissenters. Assuming he wins the primaries, and fails to beat the NPP, will he come again in 2024? If he is beaten again and decides not to contest again in 2024, the NDC will be in danger of staying in opposition for 12 to 16 years. That will be the longest since 1992,” Paramza declared.



Divided NDC



He concluded that “the NDC will be more divided if Mahama contests as we are seeing already. Coming events, they say, cast their shadows. The best person who could have united the party is Mahama. Unfortunately, he has decided to be a player instead of the referee. I love Mahama and I would have wished he kept his legacy and his image in tact instead of subjecting himself to a needless assessment.



“The NDC members must all prepare ourselves physically and psychologically for the trials and tribulations ahead of us before and after the NDC primaries.”



In the ensuing debate, one Kwesi Kwandoh teased the anti-Mahama elements in the NDC, saying “Write all the things about John Dramani Mahama, nobody will sort you out. Just continue, may be you want NPP to sort you out because they hate JM,” adding, “John Mahama will win the primaries, win election 2020 and be sworn in 2021. If you have a #Candidate just market him. I am for John Mahama.”



Then a certain Philip L Koomson, who appears not to support Mahama, threatened to expose alleged dirty dealings of the former president.



“We are waiting patiently for the day JM will pick his forms to contest NDC presidential primaries.



“We will give his file from KGB to the media for everyone to see his nakedness.”