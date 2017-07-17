We Only Have Defeat Faction In NDC-Alhaji Sani

Related Stories The former vice chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Sani Mohammed has advised party members to desist from trading in petty quarrels and concentrate on grabbing power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) come 2020 elections.



He stated that the party is now faced with defeat faction and not any other groups saying formation of groups within the party is needless and tantamount to disunity.



The former vice chairman of the party said its incumbent on the party members belonging to Mahama and Rawlings factions to unite to wrestle power from the NPP.



Alhaji Sani called on NDC members to wake up from their slumber and stop the blame game which will not augur well for the party.



Speaking on Abusua FM’s Abusua Nkommo hosted by Kwame Adinkra, he admonished NDC members to accept the massive 2016 electoral defeat and re-strategise.



‘We only have defeat faction, we just have to work hard to unite as a party. We have to accept that we are now in opposition. I am telling NDC members that we don’t have any choice not to unite. The six months blame game and crying over our loss is over. We have to go to the drawing board and work on our mistakes,’ he advised.



Alhaji Sani entreated members not to engage in scuffle with other members rooting for the former President John Dramani Mahama to contest again.



He failed to mention if he would vote for Mr Mahama if he contests again during the party’s primaries.



‘We should respect everybody’s right of choice, let’s concentrate on the re-organisation of the party especially the Ashanti region,’ he urged.



According to him, he always laugh it off anytime the former President Jerry John Rawlings claims sole ownership of the party.



‘If you set up a party, bank, NGO or any company and you float shares, it doesn’t belong to you again. So NDC party doesn’t belong to J.J Rawlings, I always laugh it off anytime he claims ownership,’ he said.