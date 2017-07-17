Kwadaso MP Wants A Break Up From KMA To Form A New Municipal Assembly

Related Stories A letter cited by Peacefmonline.com indicates that, Kwadaso which is a sub metro of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly [KMA] is making all possible effort to break up from its mother assembly.



The constituency led by its Member of Parliament [MP], Hon. Dr. Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah has applied for the separation at the Ministry for Local Government and Rural development.



In a letter signed by Dr. Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, if his request is accepted, then Kwadaso will be christened “Kwadaso Municipal Assembly” – with the acronym KwaMa



The Kumasi Metropolitan District is one of the twenty-seven districts of the Ashanti Region on the Ashantiland Peninsula Ghana.



It consist of nine Sub-metros, thus – Nhyiaeso, Bantama, Tafo, Kwadaso, Suame, Manhyia, Asokwa, Subin, and Oforikrom.



However, the New Patriotic Party [NPP] MP has argued in his request that – “As per the local government act 2012 1 (4) (a) (II), the key factor considered in the creation of a municipality is when a population in a particular area is at a minimum ninety five thousand.”



According to him – “As per the 2010 population census, the Kwadaso sub – metropolis is about two hundred and ten thousand. To that end the sub-metropolis has overly exceeded the population threshold required for the creation of a municipality.”



Below is the request…



REQUEST TO CREATE A MUNICIPALITY – KWADASO MUNICIPAL ASSEMBLY (KwaMA)



As the Member of Parliament for the constituency, I therefore write to make an urgent but genuine request for Kwadaso sub-metropolis to me made a municipality with the name Kwadaso Municipal Assembly (KwaMA).



This will ensure fairness and equitable distribution of wealth and resources and enhance the capacities of local government authorities to plan, initiate, coordinate, manage and execute policies in respect of all matters affecting the people within the area, as enshrined in the constitution 240(2).



I look forward to a positive outcome of my request.



Thank you



Sincerely,



HON. DR. SAMIU KWADWO NUAMAH