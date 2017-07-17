B/A: NPP Fixes July 20 For Annual Delegates Conference

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Brong Ahafo Region has slated July 20, 2017, as the date for its Regional Annual Delegates Conference.



The event, according to regional party officials, will afford the party to review its activities and put in place appropriate measures for effective management of the party.



Addressing a press conference in Sunyani over the upcoming event, the deputy Regional Secretary, Kofi Ofosu Boateng, said the annual delegates conference which is a constitutional requirement will afford the elephant family the opportunity to propose some amendments to the party’s constitution.



He said the regional arm of the party has conformed to all constitutional requirements ahead of the event by successfully organizing similar conference in all the constituencies in the region.



The regional conference, he said, shall be attended by all constituency executives, founding fathers, patrons, founding members, TESCON representatives, Members of Parliament, Regional and Deputy Ministers and representatives from the National Executives among others.



The conference, he further noted, will not be an avenue for the election of regional party executives.