Don't Be Like Undisciplined CPP – FF Anto To NPP

Related Stories Acting First Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frederick F. Anto has advised members of the party to eschew indiscipline since it could render the party as dormant as ineffective as the current Convention People's Party (CPP).



Mr Anto said the CPP used to be the biggest political party in Ghana and Africa, but because of indiscipline, the party does not have a seat in Ghana’s current parliament.



Speaking at the 25th delegates’ conference of the NPP in the Ashanti Region held in Kumasi on Sunday, July 17, he said the constitution of the party forbids members from sending internal issues to court without petitioning the regional or national executives for resolution.



He condemned members who are quick to go to seek redress in court without exhausting internal mechanisms first.



Mr Anto, therefore, called on party members to forgive each other when they go wrong and stop sending internal matters to court and media for discussion.