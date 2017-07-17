Leaving Tracking Device In My Car Not Intentional - Ras Mubarak

Related Stories The former chief executive officer of the National Youth Authority who is now the member of parliament for kumbugu, Hon. Ras Mubarak says leaving a tracking device in his official vehicle was not intentional.



According to him, he only did that just to keep track of the official vehicle anytime he was not using it.



The former National Youth Authority (NYA) boss and MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has admitted that he secretly placed a tracking device on his official vehicle but failed to inform his successor.



“I had a tracking device in my official vehicle. I also had a security camera in my office,” he confessed.



He told OKAY FM'S ADE AKYE EBIA'S that he had packed out of his office several months before the end of 2016 and that while he was leaving office, he ensured that all the security installations were removed.



“I had directed that the tracking device, which was [put in the vehicle] ostensibly for security measures was deactivated, but I haven't been able to follow through because I had handed over,” he said.



“I had directed my driver to ensure that [the tracking device] was removed from the car,” he added.



He has also debunked claims that he left behind the tracking device to monitor the movement of his successors or any government appointee.





