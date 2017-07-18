Ghanaians Are ‘Dying’ Under Akufo-Addo – Mintah Akandoh

Related Stories The plight of Ghanaians are worsening under the Akufo-Addo-led government, contrary to what many are being made to believe, this is according to Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.



He maintained that the despite the many promises the NPP government has made to Ghanaians, there are still several pertinent issues that have not been tackled, leaving the citizenry hopeless and ‘dying’.



His comments come on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s promise to Ghanaians on the enjoyment of wealth. The President, speaking at the Ohum durbar in Kyebi in the Eastern Region, promised Ghanaians that they’ll soon enjoy wealth.



““Ghana is not a poor country, rather a rich country .We are initiating measures that will soon improve the living standards of the citizens for Ghanaians to realize that indeed we are sitting on money,”, President Akufo-Addo said in the local language.



Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show however, Mr. Mintah Akandoh made mention of the fact that the country has been plunged into total chaos and lawlessness since the NPP assumed office, creating fear and panic among citizens.



“Ghanaians are dying in this country, even our security which is the most important thing the nation needs is not assured lately. The ordinary Ghanaian today panics and lives in fear, uncertain of what may happen to them next”, he said.



According to him, prices of goods are constantly being increased, the economy is in terrible shape and, NPP members are using dubious means to exploit Ghanaians.



“Every minute for instance, when you go to Kumasi, prices of goods are always increasing, even persons coming into the country are bemoaning the situation at the ports, traders are also complaining about sales, 419, they give with one hand and take with the other….such is the recent case of the taxes that were supposedly scrapped on spare parts but has been replaced by the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill”.



The promises for him, are mere efforts by government to cover up the realities on the ground. He also accused the NPP of crowing over their achievements when very little has been accomplished and much more has been left unattended to.



“They should listen to the people and stop playing their own tunes and dancing to them….they are blowing their own horns when in actual fact, they have done very little to improve the situation most Ghanaians are going through”.



Mr. Mintah Akandoh also accused NPP of exhibiting two-facedness. Government he says takes credit for feats when it favors them and blames the NDC for having left a mess when the situation doesn’t favor them.



The NPP has double standards….when it is positive, they take credit, when it is negative, they claim they inherited it from the NDC”, he stated.



He therefore admonished the President to desist making countless promises to Ghanaians. Instead he said, he should sit up and put to action the pledges he has already made and improve the lives of Ghanaians.



“The trips are enough, the promises are enough, Akufo-Addo should sit up and start implementing these promises, government should stop this all talk no action attitude and work to improve the lives of Ghanaians”, he maintained.