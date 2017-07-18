NPP Meets Ken Agyapong

Related Stories Some kingpins of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation over the weekend stormed Assin Dompem, the hometown of maverick Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong, to seek audience with him to end the constant bashing and insults on the party



The vociferous Assin North MP has been hard on his own party since it took over the reins of government barely seven months ago.



A source at the NPP headquarters told Today that the team was charged to find out the concerns of the MP to enable the party find permanent solution to them.



According to the source, recent action(s) by the Assin North legislature, the party believes have the tendency of affecting the fortunes of government and the party in the 2020 elections.



The source said the leadership of the party togethers the presidency were not enthused with the recent behaviour of the outspoken MP.



It would be recalled that, the MP was quoted as saying that some NPP members of parliament lacked ‘common sense.’



His comment followed a ‘secret’ meeting at former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s residence which later went viral on social media.



The outspoken MP at a recently held delegates’ conference in his constituency again criticized his party for the neglect of foot soldiers who played a key role in bringing the party to office.



The firebrand MP Mr. Agypong who has always been the chief critic of anything he feels is wrong in the party, couple of weeks ago threatened to reveal the secret behind NPP’s victory in the 2016.



His pronouncement, however, angered the NPP council of state member, Alhaji Mohammed Musah, aka Alhaji, 94, of the Awutu-Senya Constituency who fired back at Agyapong’s rant demanding that he reveals to the entire world what was done to win the polls.



However, he explained that he had immense respect for the political juggernaut but he should not go round laying false claims and tarnishing the image of the party since like himself and many others they toiled for the success of the party.



The party source noted that the development if not checked could lead to divisions and disillusionment in the party.



The source was however hopeful that the outcome of the meeting with Mr. Agyapong would yield fruitful results.



