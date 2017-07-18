So Far So Bad!! Akufo-Adoo Leading A ‘Family And Friends’ Govt. - Fmr NDC MP

Related Stories Former Member of Parliament for the Nanton constituency, Murtala Mohammed has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party government of ‘deceiving’ Ghanaians.



With barely seven months in government, Murtala Mohammed says the Nana Addo-led government has failed the electorate because none of what they promised has been fulfilled.



The former Trade Minister in the erstwhile John Mahama administration was speaking on Radio Gold’s 'Alhaji and Alhaji' political platform in relation to the performance of the ruling government.



Job Creation



Job creation was one of the promises made when the NPP was campaigning for votes.



However, when they came to power they created more unemployment. To him, the NPP has failed.



He does not understand why the ruling government promised to give jobs but they made people lose jobs by sacking already employed ones.



“They should have told us that the idea of creating jobs was to sack people and replace them with ‘our own folks’ . . . ”



“You have a flagbearer who promised the people of this country that he was going to give them the best of transparent leadership; that he was going to be accountable to them, to ensure rule of law, to provide the needed jobs for the teeming Ghanaian youth . . . unfortunately (when he came to power) what we have seen is nothing but a calculated slap on the cheek . . .” he added.



Accountability



On the party of accountability, he said: “what kind of accountable governance have they given us, absolutely zero. Questions have been asked and strangely there is a loud silence on the party of the President on very critical national issues. A classic example has to do with what the Delta Force did…not a single statement…nobody is talking about it and that will be the end.”



Meanwhile, the former MP has condemned the Akufo-Addo led government for leading a ‘family and friends’ government.



According to him, “one thing that is missing is the hegemonic rulership. President Mahama never had a direct family member serving in his government. The only person who was remotely even connected in terms of family to the President was the then Deputy Minister for Transport, Joyce Bawa. Today, when you go to SSNIT, they created; I’m told about three or five deputies, Mr Osafo Maafo’s son was one of the deputies, sister of Nana Asante Bediatuo is also one of the Deputies, you go to the Ministry of Agric, you have a minister who brought his own son to work there; the President himself appointing his own children. Let no one tell me that we are talking about competency here. That story should be told to the marines. You have a government that is being run by family and friends . . . ”