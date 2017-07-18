Expose Corrupt NDC Officials – Wontumi

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka ‘Wontumi’, has urged government appointees to quickly expose all the bad deeds of officials of the previous Mahama administration.



According to him, past National Democratic Congress (NDC) government officials undertook massive corrupt deals which forced the electorate to vote massively for the NPP in 2016 to stop canker.



Wontumi therefore called on appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to expose all the corrupt deals at the various offices and ministries to keep the citizenry informed.



The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman was of the view that the exposure of the past NDC massive rots would enable Ghanaians to have patience with the NPP administration to work tirelessly to bring relief to them.



“If the people are aware of the level of destruction that John Mahama and his cronies brought into the country during their eight years in power, the people would have patience, as we work to restore the country to the path of prosperity,” he noted.



Wontumi disclosed this while addressing his party’s delegates during the Ashanti Regional NPP Annual Delegates Conference, which was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on Sunday.



According to the NPP stalwart, even though the NDC stayed in political office for eight years, “the level of destruction that they (NDC) caused in the country can be compared to 30 years. The NDC are nation-wreckers and they deserve to be in opposition.”



Unopposed Call



Wontumi, who worked tirelessly to help the NPP to win the 2016 polls, stressed the need for the current executives of the party in the region to be maintained in office.



“Some of us deserve to contest our seats again unopposed, considering the marvelous work that we did to help the NPP to snatch political power from the NDC and former President Mahama. It was not an easy work,” he declared.



Wontumi alleged that some appointees of Nana Akufo-Addo were using their wealth to work to oust some party officials from office instead of fulfilling the NPP’s manifesto promises, warning “we shall not allow that weird thing here.”



Salutes Nana



He saluted President Akufo-Addo for rewarding the Ashanti Region, which is the stronghold of the NPP, with ministerial and other appointments, saying the party in the region indeed appreciates the president’s contribution to the region so far.



Wontumi sternly warned appointees of the government not to snub the party’s members that would come to them for support, noting that the president’s appointees derive their power from the grassroots members of the NPP.