"There’s Nothing Significant About Nana Addo’s Gov’t" – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Related Stories NDC’s Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the Nana Addo-led government has done absolutely nothing to earn public praises.



According to him, the NPP government has failed Ghanaians after promising them “heaven on earth” during the 2016 election campaign.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the former deputy Communication Minister was of a view that, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s idea to meet the press is laudable – but was quick to add that “there’s nothing significant about his government.”



“He [President Nana Addo] made some specific promises and nothing has been done to fulfill those promises. So what is he coming to tell the press?” he questioned



The president is set to meet a section of media practitioners in Ghana Tuesday afternoon, in an effort to open up his six months old government for public scrutiny.



The event will be held at the Flagstaff House at half past midday and will feature all Ministers and other senior members of government who will assist the President to respond to the questions.