Mahama Must Stop 'Galamsey' Politics . . . Our Chairman Is Not Dead - NAM Spokesperson

Related Stories Spokesperson for a group calling itself NDC Action Movement, Kodzo Hemanya Keglo has sternly cautioned former President John Dramani Mahama to stop meddling in the restructuring process of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, after the defeat of the NDC in the 2016 election, former President Mahama has no locus to lead the party in any attempt to rebuild NDC as the party has a Chairman with the sole mandate to lead any crusade to build the NDC again.



His displeasure with former President John Dramani Mahama is based on a meeting he had with the Greater Accra Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to discuss matters relating to the restructure of the party.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Mr. Kodzo Keglo described the meeting of former President Mahama with the NDC Greater Accra Regional Executives as “Galamsey” [illegal], calling on party leadership to sanction the former President.



“Ex-President Mahama must stop this galamsey politics he is doing. He is taking undue advantage to make his presidential ambition known in the party as against other presidential hopefuls in the party. He has no locus to call for any meeting with the regional executives because we have a chairman who has the mandate to call for such a meeting; our Chairman is not dead,” he admonished.



"The NDC constitution is very clear on how meetings are held. Such meetings and outreach programs are always held under the auspices of the Functional Executive Committee. Nowhere in the NDC Constitution does it allow for non-functional executives to call for such meetings with Regional Executives. Mr. Mahama is not the leader of the party and so, in what capacity is he calling for this meeting?” he stressed.



He was of the view that former President John Mahama’s meeting with all the regional executives of NDC is an undue advantage to make his intention of contesting the Presidential race known to the delegates as against other Presidential hopefuls.



He reiterated that former President John Mahama cannot be forced down on their throat again as such action taken by the party was also the remote cause to the woefully defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suffered in the 2016 election.



“Just six months after the humiliating defeat, Mahama is back on the field ignoring party structures and violating the party's constitution with impunity all in an attempt to force himself on the people for a selfish one term,” he fumed.



But the NDC Chairman for Greater Accra Region, Joseph Ade Coker reacting to claims of NDC Action Movement averred that the meeting former President Mahama had with the Greater Accra Regional Executives was part of the Kwesi Botchwey’s recommendation that former President Mahama and the party leadership should go on a ‘thank you’ tour.



He added that former President John Mahama had already gone to two other regions before coming to Greater Accra Region in fulfilment of the Kwesi Botchwey’s committee recommendation.