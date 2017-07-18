SIX MONTHS: Akufo Addo Reveals His Major Challenge

Related Stories President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo has disclosed his major challenge with just six months in government.



Speaking to journalists on Tuesday during his maiden meet-the-press encounter in an effort to open up his six months old government for public scrutiny, President Akufo Addo said his major challenge is Job creation. Although he promised Ghanaians for lucrative jobs during his campaign time, he says the economy he inherited from the NDC administration is bad



“Creation of jobs is a major challenge…I know the success of my government will be judged largely on job creation…”



According to him, though he knew the economy is Ghana's biggest challenge, he was "still shocked about the state of the economy we found".



He however expressed confidence in his 'brilliant Vice-President Dr. Bawumia' capabilities to handle the economy as Head of the Economic Management Team.



The event which is on-going at the Banquet Hall of the State House features the presence of all ministers and other senior members of government who will assist the President to respond to the questions.





