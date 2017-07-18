AskNanaAddo: Gov't Is Not Against Mining Nor Chinese Miners - Akufo- Addo

Related Stories President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has consolidated his commitment to the fight against illegal mining, popularly called galamsey.



President Nana Akufo-Addo bemoaned the degradation of the country's lands and water bodies as a result of galamsey activities, hence stating emphatically that he will not relent in the "struggle nor will the Cabinet Committee headed by that eminent Ghanaian, Minister for Environment Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, which is spearheading government’s efforts in this fight.”



He noted that "since the Almighty has blessed our land with mineral resources, we cannot do without mining and we have the right to exploit the minerals in our land but we cannot and should not destroy our lands and water bodies in our environment in the search for gold and other minerals. I’m grateful that the majority of the people and you, the media, have lent their support to the campaign against galamsey. I’m hoping that the programme to restore the degraded lands will attract the same enthusiasm.”



The President stressed that his "government is neither against mining nor against Chinese" but will ensure that there won't be further "degradation of our lands and water bodies by whoever”.



President Nana Addo made these remarks during an ongoing “Encounter With The Media” at the Flagstaff House.



