Invincible And Delta Forces Gave Me 'Bad Publicity' – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo Addo says it has not all been rosy with just six month in office.



According to him there have been pitfalls especially after voluntary groups who helped him campaign during the 2016 elections engaged in acts of violence.



The President received flak after vigilante groups; Delta and Invincible Forces engaged in acts of vandalism.



Interacting with the media on Tuesday, Akufo-Addo wished that those voluntary groups that helped his campaign would not have gotten into trouble giving his government 'bad publicity'.



He says the security agencies are dealing with the excesses and the groups have also shown remorse.



In ensuring that the right thing was done, he “communicated to the law enforcement agencies that the best thing to do was to let the law take its full course without any political interference.”