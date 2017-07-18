Inusah Fuseini Is An Example Of Anarchy - Akufo-Addo Jests

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo brought humour to bear in his maiden encounter with a selection of Ghanaian media practitioners when he directed a questioner to go ask a former minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration whether Ghanaians are safe per their security.



Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has been topical since admitting responsibility of a bugging equipment discovered in the office of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, where he (Inusah) previously served.



The current minister, John Peter Amewu and his predecessor, Nii Osah Mills have expressed disappointment and confessed to feeling 'naked' since the discovery of the undercover equipment.



And during his media encounter Tuesday, Afia Pokuaa from the Multimedia Group sought to know, given the bugging episode and other unruly acts involving his party operatives - the Delta Forces and Invincible Forces - which acts saw opponents of the president describe his government as 'lawless', 'chaotic', and anarchical since assuming office, whether the Ghanaian is safe security wise.



Obviously amused by the descriptions used in framing the question, the President, with a wide smile, pointed to Alhaji Inusah Fuseini as perhaps a good example of what 'anarchy' stands for.



According to him, there is nothing to fear under his government than to fear a personality like Alhaji Inusah Fuseini. “You have to ask Inusah Fuseini whether we are safe…. and if you want an example of anarchy, that’s him”, he jested.



The President however, gave assurances that the country is safe and will continue to be safe under his presidency.



He said criminal cases will not be treated as political issues under his government and urged the public to allow the police and judiciary to deal with criminal offences.