'Election Is Behind Us...Let The Jobs Flow' - Nduom Jabs Prez

Related Stories Leader and Founder of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), Dr.Papa Kwesi Nduom, has asked the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to put the elections behind him and work towards providing jobs for the mass unemployed Ghanaian youth.



In a tweet hours after the president's maiden media encounter on Tuesday, the PPP flagbearer reminded the president that the 2016 general elections was all about "jobs, jobs, jobs" so he should channel his energies to that.



President Akufo-Addo, during his first meet-the-press series, admitted that "creation of jobs" is the greatest challenge of his six-month old administration. He strongly held the belief that the success of his administration will be judged on how many jobs he is able to create for the teeming youth in the country.



"The greatest challenge we face is the creation of jobs. Young people are very anxious about not finding jobs and their parents are even much more anxious about the future of their children after seeing them through school. I am well aware that the success or otherwise of my administration will be judged largely on the job creation.”



To this end, the President said, his administration was making efforts including the launch of a National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Plan (NEIP), an innovative scheme under the Business Development Authority, which aims to assist business startups.



He disclosed that $10 million of public funds has been committed to the NEIP project which will assist owners to navigate their way in the early stages of business.



“We have committed $10 million of public funds, which we hope to leverage into $100 million from private sources to back the plan.”



But the PPP believed the current administration was still in a campaign mood and was not fully convinced by their (NPP's) resolve to address the issue. Dr Nduom thus twitted; "I am still convinced the 2016 election was all about jobs, jobs. Election now behind us, let the jobs flow."

