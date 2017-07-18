God Will Sustain Akufo-Addo’s Presidency In 2020- Chairman Wontumi

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, has counselled members of the National Democratic Congress not to rejoice in President Akufo-Addo’s assertion that he isn’t sure of contesting the 2020 presidential elections.



According to Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the president could only be wise in tackling the challenges his administration inherited from the previous rather than thinking about future elections.



The above point in Mr. Antwi-Boasiako’s view, did inform President Akufo-Addo’s remarks to the press that he is not sure of contesting for the 2020 elections.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, Mr. Antwi-Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi noted that “President Akufo-Addo is God sent and he won’t brag about the future knowing perfectly that it is God who controls the world. He spoke like an elderly person should have spoken when the question about galamsey was posed to him. When 2020, comes, the same God who made him president today would rain more blessings on him by retaining him”.



In his maiden meeting with the press, President Akufo-Addo revealed that he isn’t sure of contesting the 2020 presidential elections.



According to him, those involved in the illegal act who are angered by his fight against galamsey in the country, and have threatened to vote him out in 2020, are missing the point, as he has not decided whether to run as a presidential candidate in the 2020 election.



“First of all, it is not clear that my name will be on the ballot paper for 2020 and if I will contest, this threat will not stop me from fighting galamsey in the country," he revealed.



President Akufo-Addo again mentioned that even if he will contest for the 2020 elections, he is not perturbed by the threat put out there by some galamseyers to vote him out in office for doing the right thing for the country.



He added that he is happy he has the support of many Ghanaians and the media in the fight against galamsey; emphasising that the fight galamsey is one his priority to end the menace which has affected the country’s river bodies.



“We are not against mining and Chinese operating in the country but we are against the degradation of our land by whoever,” he insisted.