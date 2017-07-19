Court Throws Out Abronye, Obiri-Boahen Case Against Kofi Adams

Related Stories An Accra High court General Jurisdiction 5 has dismissed an application brought to it by Nana Obiri Boahen, Abronye and David Asante to dismiss a defamation suit brought before it by the national organiser of the NDC Kofi Adams.



The presiding judge dismissed their application and slapped them with a cost of GHS3000.00



The court said it is surprised that they couldn’t “notice” the clear and adequate particulars Plaintiff pleaded plus the reliefs sought before they filed this motion to ask the court to strike out the case for allegedly not disclosing a cause of action.



The court held that Plaintiff has made more than sufficient references to the specific allegations, the dates and times they were made plus the specific radio/media platforms on which the allegations were made by Defendants against Plaintiff.



The second claim of nonpayment of required fees is equally not sustainable and that even if that were the case, the Plaintiff would be made to pay a top up.



In any case, the rules of court do not support the claims made by Defendants. Application consequently dismissed.



Defendants will now have to file their defence for the case to proceed.