NPP Was Better In Opposition Than In Government – Bature

Managing Editor Al Hajj Newspaper, Alhaji Bature Iddrissu Related Stories Managing Editor of the Al Hajj Newspaper, Alhaji Bature Iddrissu has criticized the NPP administration for what he describes as a neglected state of affairs of the country since it came into power.



According to him, the woes of the country have remained unresolved since the governing New Patriotic Party assumed office. He said that the very same things the NPP criticized the past administration for have remained unattended to by the same, six months in power.



“Is this the change you talked about experiencing? Akufo-Addo is taking this country back. I’m saying the NPP was better in opposition than in government. Since Akufo-Addo came into power, what has changed? Akufo-Addo said light bills in Ghana are more expensive than rent, what has he done about it since he came? They complained about borrowing but within six months, they have already plunged the country into debt, what kind of government is that?, nothing has changed six months with NPP in power”, he said.



Mr. Bature accused government of repeating the mistakes of the same government it was critical of by trying to portray as unimportant, some “opposition media houses”. Some media houses including the Alhajj Newspaper which he owns were not invited to the press holding organized by the President to address the concerns of citizens through the media.



Speaking on the issue, Alhaji Bature maintained that it was a move by government to avoid ‘hard questions’ from the likes of him seeing that they were in opposition and were very critical of government.



“If you are working on good governance and you invite pressmen to come and question the President, you decide to leave out some media houses. Mills invited everyone except maybe the Daily Guide when they organized the press holding, the same as Mahama, how come Akufo-Addo is holding it and some media houses are exempted. We don’t need to be there, we’ll speak to public opinion. Is that good governance? Is that a change?” he quizzed.



Mr. Bature who seemed unperturbed by the decision indicated that he will continuously use his media organization, to question government to ensure accountability.



“Even if you don’t call me, I have my paper and I can always question the President there.



He accused the NPP of tolerating Kennedy Agyapong because they fear he has too much to use against them should they dare criticize him.



“Why is the NPP so afraid of Kennedy Agyapong? What is it about him? What is the secret? John Boadu defended him recently, and now the President is saying he understands him, what at all is it about this man?”.



President Akufo-Addo addressed pressmen at the Banquet Hall in Accra, Tuesday July 18.



Reports went rife Tuesday about the exemption of Radio Gold and the Alhajj Newspaper, both media houses affiliated to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the maiden edition of “Meet the Press” under the Akufo-Addo-led government.



Responding to these reports, Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Information Minister said it was not only Radio Gold that was not invited.



According to him, it was not intentional and that they couldn’t have invited all the media houses in the country because of the numbers.



He however assured that those media houses that were not invited will get the opportunity to be invited another time.